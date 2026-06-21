Chicago Bandits Postponed: Blaze Matchup Moved to June 22

Published on June 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Due to forecasted inclement weather, tonight's game between the Chicago Bandits and the Carolina Blaze will now be played on Monday, June 22, at 12:00 p.m. CT. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled game.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 21, 2026

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