Chennedy Carter Took over in Win vs the Mystics with 25 PTS!

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Chennedy Carter took over in tonight's comeback win against the Mystics, showing off her slashing capabilities and crafty finishes at the rim. Carter ended the game with an impressive stat line of 25 PTS, 4 REB, and 2 AST ð¥

