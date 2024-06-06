Chennedy Carter Took over in Win vs the Mystics with 25 PTS!
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
Chennedy Carter took over in tonight's comeback win against the Mystics, showing off her slashing capabilities and crafty finishes at the rim. Carter ended the game with an impressive stat line of 25 PTS, 4 REB, and 2 AST ð¥
#WelcomeToTheWThe 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - June 7 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 6 - Washington Mystics
- Aces Return Home to Take on Seattle, Friday, in Game Two of Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient, Open Play against Connecticut - Atlanta Dream
- Dallas Wings Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Texas Best Fence and Patio - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Rally But Come Up Short Against Las Vegas Aces, 95-81 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Defeat Mystics 79-71 on the Road in Commissioner's Cup Play
- Sky Lose 75-88 to Liberty in Commissioner's Cup Game
- Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
- Sky Fall to Fever in First Commissioner's Cup Game, 70-71
- Chicago Sky Announce Olay as Official Skincare Partner