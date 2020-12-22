Cheney & Awbry Set to Return for 2021 Season

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that Griffin Cheney (Georgia State University) and Asa Awbry (University of Montevallo) are set to return to the Stingers for the 2021 season. Cheney and Awbry are added to the the list of players coming back next season, which already includes:

John Bezdicek (Southwest Minnesota State)

Jack Zigan (Minnesota State University - Mankato)

Drey Dirksen (Augustana University)

Kyle Scott (California Polytechnic State University)

All six of these players will provide valuable experience and leadership for Manager Al Leyva and the Stingers coaching staff.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

