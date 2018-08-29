Cheer on Your Indians to a Postseason Birth, Reserve a Skybox for the Final Homestand

The Indians are just one game out of first place and can use your help as they look to clinch a spot in this year's Northwest League Playoffs! Cheer on the Indians in style with family or friends by booking one of the many hospitality area options at Avista Stadium. We offer an area for groups of any size and catering or concessions is included with every rental! Check out the great promotions that we have lined up for the final three games of the season:

Saturday, September 1st - Margaritaville Night presented by Windermere Real Estate

Sunday, September 2nd - Outdoor Expo Day Game presented by the General Store

Monday, September 3rd - Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA

One of our most popular hospitality areas is the 10 Person NAPA Nightly Skybox. It's the perfect size for a get together with family or friends.

The benefits of a 10 Person Skybox include:

All-inclusive with a Hall-of-Fame Buffet (hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, Longhorn BBQ potato salad, chips, ice cream sandwiches & Pepsi products)

Wait staff service

Special welcome over the PA system

Chances to win prizes in the nightly group raffle

Banner Bank Diamond Club access Click here to book a 10 Person NAPA Nightly Skybox

The 10 Person Skybox is just one of many group hospitality options at Avista Stadium. There is still limited availability for larger group areas throughout the ballpark.

