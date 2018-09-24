Cheer on the Champs: League Champion Generals Release 2019 Schedule

September 24, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A Affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, will play their 2019 home opener on April 10 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, according to a preliminary schedule released by the Southern League. Jackson, the 2018 Southern League champions, will start their title defense with a road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, April 4.

Though minor details of the schedule have yet to be finalized, fans can access a preliminary copy of the 2019 Jackson Generals pocket schedule PDF through the link provided below, as well as a series-by-series breakdown.

During their 140-game regular season, the Generals will host 70 games at The Ballpark at Jackson across 14 home series. All but two of the Generals' home series will be five-game sets, excluding a four-gamer against the Montgomery Biscuits (June 30-July 3) and a six-pack with the Birmingham Barons (July 11-16).

Fireworks: Generals fans can once again expect postgame fireworks at each of Jackson's ten Saturday night home contests, with an additional firework show set for the team's July 3 series finale against Montgomery. The 2019 season will mark the first time in three years that the Generals will not open the season at home or play at home on Independence Day.

Halves Finish at Home: After an off day on Memorial Day (one of eight scheduled days off during the year), the West Tennessee troops will play 15 of their final 20 First Half games at home, including a ten-game homestand against the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers leading into the Southern League All-Star Break. The Generals' second ten-game homestand follows an off day on August 12, when the Montgomery Biscuits (August 13-17) and Tennessee Smokies (August 18-22) will visit The Ballpark at Jackson near the end of the Second Half. The Generals will finish the regular season by hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (August 29-September 2), bringing meaningful games with potential postseason implications front-and-center for Jackson fans in both the First and the Second Half. The Southern League playoffs will run September 4-15.

Many Battles with M-Braves, Barons: Among South Division opponents, Generals fans will become very familiar with the Mississippi Braves, as they will visit The Ballpark at Jackson for a pair of five-game series (June 7-11, July 22-26). Jackson's most frequent North Division guest at The Ballpark will be the Birmingham Barons (11 games: May 6-10, July 11-17). In total, the Generals will play 80 games against their four North Division foes and 60 against the five South Division teams, meaning The Ballpark at Jackson will host 40 games with North opponents and 30 with squads from the South.

The 2019 baseball season is coming! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2018, the Generals won their final seven series to claim their third Southern League Championship in team history. For ticket information on the defending champions' 2019 campaign, log on JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com or dial 731.988.5299!

