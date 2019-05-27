Checkers to Face Chicago Wolves in Calder Cup Finals

May 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals series that will begin this Saturday, June 1, at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Chicago joined the Checkers in the final matchup by way of its 3-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals that took place earlier tonight. The Checkers booked their trip to the finals by way of Sunday's 4-3, double-overtime victory in Game 6 against the defending champion Toronto Marlies.

A full series schedule can be found below (all times Eastern):

GAME DAY DATE TIMe LOCATIon

1 2 3 4 5* 6* 7*

Saturday Sunday Wednesday Thursday Saturday Thursday Friday

June 1 June 2 June 5 June 6 June 8 June 13 June 14

6 p.m. 6 p.m. 8 p.m. 8 p.m. 8 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m.

Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Chicago Chicago Chicago Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum

* if necessary

The Calder Cup Finals will be a matchup between the No. 1 seeds from each conference. The Checkers went 51-17-8 to win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's best team in the regular season, while the Wolves went 44-22-10. In the playoffs, Charlotte has a record of 11-3, while the Wolves check in at 11-6.

This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between the Checkers and Wolves, who were Central Division rivals for two seasons between 2015-17. In the 2017 Central Division Semfinal matchup, the Wolves defeated the Checkers 3-2 in the first-round, best-of-five series.

Individual tickets for all Calder Cup Finals home games will go on sale Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.