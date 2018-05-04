Checkers Sign Jake Bean, Morgan Geekie to Amateur Tryout Contracts

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed Carolina Hurricanes prospects Jake Bean and Morgan Geekie to amateur tryout contracts. Both players recently completed their junior season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.

Bean, a 19-year-old defenseman who the Hurricanes selected in the first round (13th overall) in 2016, led Americans blueliners in scoring during both the regular season (48 points in 57 games) and playoffs (18 points in 14 games). The 6-foot-1, 173-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, ranked tied for third among all WHL skaters in assists (17) through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Bean, who totaled 196 points (49g, 147a) in 219 career WHL games with Calgary and Tri-City, also joined the Checkers at the end of the previous junior season but has yet to make his professional debut. Bean represented Canada at each of the last two World Junior Championships, winning silver in 2017 and gold in 2018.

Geekie, also 19, led all WHL skaters with 17 goals and ranked third with 27 points in just 14 games at the time of Tri-City's third-round elimination against Everett. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound center from Strathclair, Manitoba, also led Tri-City in scoring during the regular season with 84 points and 54 assists in 68 games. A Hurricanes' third-round draft choice in 2017, Geekie posted 202 points (78g, 124a) in 216 career WHL games.

The Checkers open the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs with back-to-back games in Lehigh Valley starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. The team will then return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday of next week, respectively.

