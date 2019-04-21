Checkers Fall in Game 2 as Bruins Even Series

PROVIDENCE, RI - After taking a high-scoring opening contest, the Checkers dropped a tightly contested Game 2 by a 4-2 score.

While last night's first period featured a staggering five goals between the two squads, the Bruins owned the opening frame on Sunday. The capitalized on an early man advantage to break the ice, then tacked on another in the waning moments to nab a two-goal lead through the first 20 minutes of play.

Neither team could gain much traction for most of the middle frame, but the Checkers swung things there way over the final three minutes, with Andrew Poturalski ricocheting a puck in to get the visitors on the board and Dan Renouf busting out a slick wraparound move in the final minute to draw the score even heading into the third.

Both sides got their fair share of chances in the final frame, but a stellar passing play from Providence midway through proved to be the difference, giving the Bruins a lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the remainder of regulation. They would notch one more via a last-second empty-net goal and skate away with a win, evening the series at one game apiece.

Notes

Renouf scored just two goals in the regular season, the most recent of which was on Feb. 17 ... Poturalski had his second consecutive multi-point game in the playoffs and fourth in a row going back to the regular season ... Nicolas Roy (3a) and Morgan Geekie (2g, 1a) also have points in each playoff game ... Aleksi Saarela returned to the lineup after making his NHL debut one night earlier ... Defenseman Roland McKeown missed the game due to injury ... Forwards Scott Davidson and Zack Stortini and defensemen Derek Sheppard and Eric Williams were healthy extras.

Up Next

The series now moves to Charlotte for Game 3 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

