Checkers Drop Game 1 on Late Power-Play Winner
May 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA - Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals went down to the wire, but the Checkers found themselves on the wrong end of a late winner and fell to the Phantoms 2-1.
With less than two minutes left in regulation, Valentin Zykov was called for a tripping penalty. The Phantoms, who had been held scoreless on their previous four man advantages, won the ensuing draw and wasted no time finding the back of the net, claiming a 2-1 lead that would survive the final 73 seconds.
Zykov was responsible for Charlotte's lone tally on the night, scooping the puck out of a mass of bodies in front of the net and potting it late in the first to open the scoring. The Checkers would hold that lead until early in the middle frame, when Alex Krushelnyski lit the lamp for the home squad.
The goalies at either end stole the show for the majority of regulation. Alex Nedeljkovic came away with 30 saves on the night, including several jaw-dropping denials, while his counterpart Alex Lyon stopped 29 of the 30 shots he saw.
Notes
The Checkers' 10-game win streak and 13-game point streak (12-0-1) both came to an end. This was the Checkers' first lost in regulation since March 18 vs. Binghamton, which was also the last time they scored fewer than two goals ... The Checkers scored the games' first goal for the first time this postseason, yet suffered their first loss ... Alex Nedeljkovic's 30 saves were his most of the postseason ... The Phantoms out-shot the Checkers 13-5 in the third period ... In addition to his goal, Zykov took three minor penalties ... Charlotte fell to 1-4-0 at Lehigh Valley this season ... The Checkers went 0-for-2 on the power play and fell to 1-for-17 for the postseason ... Warren Foegele took a game-high six shots on goal ... Defenseman Jake Chelios missed the game due to injury ... Forwards Mike Ferrantino, Morgan Geekie, Nick Schilkey and Zack Stortini, and defensemen Jake Bean, Matt Finn and Dennis Robertson were healthy extras.
Up Next
The Checkers won't have to wait long for a rematch, as Game 2 will take place tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. in Lehigh Valley.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2018
- Late Strike Leads Phantoms 2-1 Past Charlotte in Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Drop Game 1 on Late Power-Play Winner - Charlotte Checkers
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ and Sentinel Peak Brewing Company to Host Roadrunners Round Two Viewing Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Tucson vs. Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bau, Siegenthaler to Participate in IIHF World Championship - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Invite Fans to Jump on Our Bandwagon with Season Tickets for Next Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Nine Former Rampage Players Participating in 2018 IIhf World Championship - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Gerry Mayhew, Gerry Fitzgerald to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Sign Jake Bean, Morgan Geekie to Amateur Tryout Contracts - Charlotte Checkers
- Twelve Current Or Former Griffins Participating in 2018 IIHF World Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers Drop Game 1 on Late Power-Play Winner
- Checkers Sign Jake Bean, Morgan Geekie to Amateur Tryout Contracts
- Checkers Announce Specials for Second-Round Playoff Games
- Checkers Announce Second-Round Playoff Series against Lehigh Valley
- Checkers Sweep Penguins to Advance to Second Round