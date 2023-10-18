Checkers Assign Mark Senden and Dennis Cesana to Everblades

The Checkers announced today that they have assigned forward Mark Senden and defenseman Dennis Cesana to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Senden, 25, skated in one of Charlotte's opening weekend contests to kick off his proper rookie campaign. The University of North Dakota product joined the Checkers at the end of last season and appeared in three games - scoring a goal along the way.

Cesana, 25, posted 12 points (1g, 11a) in 49 games last season as a rookie for the Checkers. The blue liner also appeared in eight games in 2021-22 after the conclusion of his career at Michigan State.

The Checkers embark on their first road trip of the season this weekend, kicking things off with a visit to Toronto on Saturday.

