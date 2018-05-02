Checkers Announce Specials for Second-Round Playoff Games

The Charlotte Checkers today announced promotions for their upcoming second-round playoff games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Bojangles' Coliseum.

For Game 3 on Tuesday, May 8, at 7 p.m., $1 hot dogs will be available. Continuing a popular regular-season promotion, $1 beers can be purchased during Game 4 on Wednesday, May 9, which is also at 7 p.m. Should Game 5 on Saturday, May 12, at 6 p.m. prove necessary in the best-of-seven series, a Family Pack discount of 40 percent on groups of four tickets is available at gocheckers.com/family.

Tickets for all three games are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. Additionally, "Pay-as-we-Play" packages requiring no money up front and offering the best savings on box office prices can be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

For all road games during the Checkers' playoff run, official watch parties will be held at The Burger Company's location at 1500 W. Morehead St. in Charlotte. Specials including $2 domestic beer bottles, 25 percent off appetizers and Checkers raffle prizes will be available starting with Games 1 and 2 at Lehigh Valley this Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m. The Checkers' mascot, Chubby, and the CheckMates will appear for one hour beginning with the start of each game.

