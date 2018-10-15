Checkers Announce Opening Weekend Promotions

October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release

The Charlotte Checkers today announced promotions for their first two home games of the 2018-19 season against the Hershey Bears at Bojangles' Coliseum this Friday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

Friday's game features a special Carolina Hockey Strong ticket package to support those affected by recent hurricanes through Samaritan's Purse. A package including a limited edition t-shirt and one game ticket can be purchased now for $30 by visiting gocheckers.com/carolinastrong. For those who already have game tickets, the shirts can be purchased at the game for $25. An image of the shirt is attached to this release.

Also on Friday, the first 2,500 fans to arrive will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Novant Health. Additional ticket promotions include the first Family Night of the season, presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites, that offers a 40 percent discount on groups of four tickets. Friday is also the first Hendrick Acura College Night of the season that offers $15 best-available tickets when purchasing at gocheckers.com/college with a valid college email address.

Saturday marks the return of the popular My First Checkers Game promotion which includes $5 tickets for all kids aged 12 and under and a free Checkers jersey for the first 1,500 kids to arrive. Discounted tickets can be purchased online now by visiting gocheckers.com/myfirstcheckersgame.

Individual tickets for all games can be purchased now via Ticketmaster. For information on mini plans, group outings or season tickets, visit gocheckers.com or contact a ticket representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

Winners of their first four games on the road, the Checkers, who are coming of their first back-to-back playoff appearances since joining the AHL in 2010, enter this weekend on the best start of their nine AHL seasons.

