Checkers Announce Alternate Jersey for 2022-23 Season
August 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
They started as a prank. Then we wore them once. Now we're keeping them around.
For the 2022-23 season, every Friday home game will see Charlotte wear black alternate jerseys.
The sweaters, presented by Autohaus Lake Norman, are a slight tweak on a design originally inspired by an April Fools joke and eventually worn during one game last season. A collaboration with the City of Charlotte, the jerseys prominently feature the Queen City's crown logo.
This marks the first time that the Checkers will don an official alternate jersey throughout a season since 2016-17.
To celebrate, the Checkers are offering a Black Friday Pack - which includes a ticket to the first five Friday games of the season for just $59!
Replica versions of the alternate jersey will be available for purchase at a later date. You can also check out the Checkers' online merch store to stock up on crown logo gear before the season starts.
