Check out the Tekkers: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 25

Outstanding pieces of individual technique were the order of the day in the USL Championship during Week 25 with some spectacular finishes produced across an entertaining week of action. We've picked out our top four, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

