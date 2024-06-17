Check out the Tekkers!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 15
June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Fans across the USL Championship were treated to some outstanding contests over the past weekend of the season which included spectacular long-range finishes and immaculate pieces of virtuosity to find the back of the net. Here are our picks for four of the top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.
Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
