Check out the Tekkers!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 15

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Fans across the USL Championship were treated to some outstanding contests over the past weekend of the season which included spectacular long-range finishes and immaculate pieces of virtuosity to find the back of the net. Here are our picks for four of the top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.