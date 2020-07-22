Check out the New Snappers Stadium

July 22, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





A new era of Snappers baseball will begin in 2021 with the opening of the team's brand new riverbend stadium, and fans can secure front-of-the-line access to select their seats first in the new ballpark by placing a $100 deposit on Season Ticket Memberships now!

Season Ticket Membership plans are available for as little as $8 per game. In addition to priority access to seat selection in the new ballpark, Season Ticket Memberships will include discounts on apparel and concessions, access to an exclusive ticket re-selling platform, and invitations to private Season Ticket Member events at the new ballpark.

"It's such an exciting time for the future of baseball in Beloit and we're thrilled to invite our fans to become a part of this new chapter in Beloit Snappers history," general manager Jeff Gray said. "With the ground officially broken at the new stadium site and work underway to build our new home, we're welcoming fans to secure their seat for 2021 and beyond by placing a no-risk, refundable deposit."

Keep up with stadium progress on our website!

The Snappers' new riverbend stadium is scheduled to open in June 2021 and will feature:

A 360-degree open-air concourse

Capacity for over 3,500

Outfield party decks

Indoor stadium club suite-level

Playground

A high-definition videoboard

Artificial turf playing surface

Community events year-round!

