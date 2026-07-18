Chawinga Going for Goal Chawinga Gets the Goal #nwsl #soccer #football

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.