Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC concludes four-point week with 1-0 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium thanks to Andre Lewis' sixth goal of the season across all competitions.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.