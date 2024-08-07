Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC concludes four-point week with 1-0 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium thanks to Andre Lewis' sixth goal of the season across all competitions.
