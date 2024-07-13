Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Ropopa Mensah scored twice in the first 10 minutes and Chevon Marsh sealed the 3-1 win for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in second-half stoppage time as the Richmond Kickers couldn't rally despite Emiliano Terzaghi's goal in the first half at CHI Memorial Stadium.

