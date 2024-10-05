Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC clinches first postseason berth of professional era, second in club history as Dani Fernández nets stoppage-time equalizer to confirm 1-1 result on the road against Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.