Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC clinches first postseason berth of professional era, second in club history as Dani Fernández nets stoppage-time equalizer to confirm 1-1 result on the road against Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
