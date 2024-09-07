Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC extends unbeaten streak to six with 3-1 come-from-behind victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - its third consecutive victory against the Red Wolves - with scores from Juan Galindrez, Wolfgang Prentice and Aiden Mesias at CHI Memorial Stadium.
