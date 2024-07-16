Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Charlotte Independence: July 16, 2024
July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Mensah, Marsh Combine to Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
- Chattanooga Faces Richmond in First of Back to Backs at Home
- Malango Scores in Third Straight League One Contest as Spokane Hold off Second Half Attack
- Red Wolves Take on League Newcomer Spokane Velocity
- Lukic, Ruiz Score, Strong Second Half Propels Omaha in Round 5