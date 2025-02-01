Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Keegan Ancelin

February 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed forward Keegan Ancelin to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.

Philpot joins CFC after spending a decorated four years at the University of West Florida under former CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott.

"We wanted to have a more diverse attack this year and Keegan adds a different profile to our forwards," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He is difficult to deal with and an absolute menace in open space."

Coach Elliott had this to say about Ancelin joining his former club: "Keegan has physical gifts that you just can't teach and a great foundation to grow into a top player under the tutelage of a coach like Chris Nugent. I believe both Chattanooga FC and Keegan have a very high ceiling. It is my hope they can achieve greatness together."

"Keegan's been on my radar for awhile," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "Having him in-person and seeing how he plays was huge. He'll be a big threat in behind for us and will be direct in the attack. He's proven that he can score goals. He was involved in the game-winner against Atlanta United. He'll help us press and attack. We're going to have a real, strong and competitive frontline."

Ancelin expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am so blessed that I get to sign my first professional contract with CFC," said Ancelin. "I'm extremely grateful that I have the privilege to join this team with such an awesome fanbase. Community is very important to me, and I can't wait to meet the fans and help out in the community any way I can."

Ancelin will wear the number 26 jersey.

Name: Keegan Ancelin

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Date of Birth: March 9, 2003

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: University of West Florida

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Keegan Ancelin to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 1, 2025

Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Keegan Ancelin - Chattanooga FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.