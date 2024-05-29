Chattanooga FC to Kick off National Cancer Survivor Month with Kickin' Cancer Night

May 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga Football Club will kick off National Cancer Survivor month by celebrating and recognizing cancer survivors and their caregivers.

CFC will be welcoming families from the Austin Hatcher Foundation For Pediatric Cancer and the American Cancer Society this Saurday June 1st for Kickin' Cancer Night.

The club will be recognizing families and individuals who have been affected by cancer in any way.

Guests will be walked onto the field and honored by CFC and its fans ahead of the player walkout.

Along with honoring the special guests from Austin Hatcher, the club will be hosting the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS will be selling Luminarias at the stadium until the 65th minute. The Luminarias will be lit and released into the night sky directly following the match from the North stand of the stadium. According to the official website of the American Cancer Society: "Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who's overcome it."

A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Austin Hatcher Foundation and the American Cancer Society as a token of gratitude from Chattanooga Football Club.

Chattanooga FC will kick off against New England Revolution II at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium as the men's team looks to remain unbeaten at home this season. TIckets are on sale here.

