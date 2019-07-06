Chassix Joins Prowlers as Partner

July 6, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers are happy to announce that they have formed a partnership with Chassix.

Chassix is self-described as "A leading global, vertically integrated manufacturer of aluminum and iron cast and machined chassis sub-frame automotive components, forming strength in the industry by providing tailor- made engineering and manufacturing solutions for safety-critical products through strong, long standing customer relationships with our innovative and collaborative global teams uniquely positioned to capitalize on adjacent markets and lightweighting industry trends"

Assistant Coach Graham was thrilled when the ink dried to partner with Chassix.

"It's honestly great to have another leader in the community come on board! We look forward to building a long lasting relationship with them. The fact that we keep engaging local business like Chassix will be integral to our long term success."

The Prowlers first home game will be Friday Nov. 8 at 7:30 against the Columbus River Dragons.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

