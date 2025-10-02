Chasing Greatness: Davis Alexander Makes History

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Davis Alexander is making history in the CFL. After stepping into the starting role, he's rattled off 9 straight wins to begin his career as a starter, the most by any quarterback in league history. From clutch throws to fearless leadership, Alexander has quickly gone from an unknown backup to one of the CFL's brightest stars. Watch how he's changing the game and rewriting the record books.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.