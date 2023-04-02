Chasers Score Seven Runs in Eighth Inning to Sweep Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - The Omaha Storm Chasers once again came from behind to stun the Indianapolis Indians, scoring seven runs in the eighth inning to secure a 8-3 win and season-opening series sweep on the road.

Indianapolis struck Omaha starter Jonathan Heasley for three runs in the second inning on a solo home run and two-run triple, but Heasley worked around trouble otherwise, striking out four over 4.0 innings of work.

Behind Heasley, the Storm Chasers' bullpen kept Indy's bats quiet the rest of the night, beginning with right-hander Jackson Kowar (1-0), who struck out four over 3.0 innings of relief. Collin Snider and Evan Sisk each offered a scoreless frame past Kowar to give Omaha's bullpen a 1.13 ERA (2 ER in 16.0 IP) over the three-game weekend series.

Held to one hit through the game's first four innings, Omaha worked onto the scoreboard in the fifth inning, as center fielder Dairon Blanco drilled a solo home run to left field, his first of the season to bring the Chasers within two, 3-1.

Held at bay in the sixth and seventh innings, Omaha erupted in the eighth inning, tagging three Indianapolis pitchers for a total of seven runs.

Second baseman Samad Taylor led off the inning with a solo home run off the left field foul pole, then singles from Maikel Garcia and Tyler Gentry led to a go-ahead three-run homer from third baseman Nick Loftin, giving the Storm Chasers their first lead of the afternoon and a 5-3 lead.

Still not done with two outs, the Chasers loaded the bases with hit batter, single and error and Taylor cashed in with his second hit of the inning, a single that scored Freddy Fermin. On the very next pitch, Garcia lined a ball to center field and brought home two more runs, his second hit of the inning as well, to cap the seven-run rally.

After turning five double plays in the 12-1 win on Saturday, the Chasers turned three more on Sunday afternoon, including one in the first, one in the sixth and a game-ending 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the ninth.

Winners of three straight to open the 2023 season, the Storm Chasers head home with a 3-0 record to take on the Toledo Mud Hens in a six-game series at Werner Park, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT.

