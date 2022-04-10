Chasers Lose Sunday, Drop Series to Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Omaha Storm Chasers took an early lead on a solo home run by designated hitter MJ Melendez, but could not maintain it, losing, 7-2, to the Indianapolis Indians in the series finale on Sunday at Victory Field.

Melendez, who led Minor League Baseball with 41 home runs in 2021, connected for his first home run of 2022 in the top of the fourth inning against right-hander Jerad Eickoff (Win, 1-0), sending a 2-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to give Omaha (2-4) a 1-0 lead.

Indianapolis (4-2) responded in the bottom of the fourth. After throwing 3.0 scoreless innings, right-hander Ronald Bolaños (Loss, 0-1) allowed a game-tying solo home run to Mason Martin.

The Indians tied the game and took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After putting runners on second and third with two outs, right-hander Brad Peacock entered in relief and walked the first two batters to force in the tying run. Martin followed with a two-run double before Hunter Owen capped the inning with an RBI single to give Indianapolis a 5-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers scored a run to cut the deficit in the seventh when first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by catcher Freddy Fermin. Omaha loaded the bases with two outs, bringing the tying run to first, but could not score to further trim the Indians' lead.

Indianapolis tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Bligh Madris and Brendt Citta.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for their first home game of the season on Tuesday, when left-hander Austin Cox (0-1, 9.00) starts for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

