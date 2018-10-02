Chasers Get First Look at '50 Summers' Documentary October 9

October 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers will get their first look at 50 Summers, the long-anticipated full-length Minor League Baseball documentary produced by Hurrdat Films at a private, red-carpet screening for cast, crew and staff on Tuesday, October 9 at the Historic Dundee Theater in Omaha.

"October 9 is truly going to be a special night and we are very excited for 50 Summers to premiere," said Omaha Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "50 Summers is a project that has been in the works for nearly two years in partnership with Hurrdat Films. Dan Napoli and his team have been exceptional to work with and we cannot wait to see what they have created."

50 Summers features the Omaha Storm Chasers, and embeds with the front office staff on Opening Day of their historic 50th season. 50 Summers also shows how the Omaha club has managed to survive and thrive, weathering the storm of relocation threats, new ownership, name changes, and stadium issues while maintaining the longest parent-club affiliation in Triple-A Baseball.

The film features interviews with a who's who of minor league baseball in Omaha, including former minority owner Warren Buffett, Baseball Hall of Famer and Omaha Royals alum George Brett, current Kansas City Royals left fielder and Omaha native Alex Gordon, Omaha first manager Jack McKeon, front office legend Bob Quinn, and Jesse Cuevas, the iconic groundskeeper at Rosenblatt Stadium.

50 Summers also sits down with high-ranking officials from throughout Minor League Baseball, including President and CEO Pat O'Conner, and Pacific Coast League President Branch R. Rickey to discuss the evolution of minor league baseball, and Omaha's place in it.

A timeline of events and a list of confirmed VIPs in attendance for October 9 will be provided to media as the premiere draws closer.

After the private screening, Hurrdat Films is planning to take 50 Summers on the film festival circuit across the United States so baseball fans can see the film.

"We'd love to see 50 Summers live on a streaming network one day," said Director Dan Napoli. "We think it's just a great baseball story."

The trailer for the film can be viewed. More information on "50 Summers" can be found at www.50summers.com, or on social media at www.facebook.com/50Summers and www.twitter.com/50summers.

Following the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game presented by Cobalt Credit Union on March 25, the Storm Chasers begin their 2019 home slate at Werner Park on Tuesday, April 9 versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Ticket packages for the 2019 season are available. For more information, fans may contact the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 or email tickets@omahastormchasers.com.

