Chasers Fall out of First Place After Loss to I-Cubs
August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers cut an eight-run deficit to one-run in the eighth inning, but ultimately fell, 12-7, to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday at Werner Park. Omaha (47-37) dropped to second place in the Triple-A Midwest Division for the first time since May 23.
Iowa (37-47) built its lead with one run in the second inning on a fielder's choice grounder with a runner on third and a solo homer from Nick Martini in the third inning before scoring six runs on four hits in the fourth against left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Loss, 2-4).
After loaded the bases on a walk, single, and fielder's choice to start the fourth inning, Zach Davis singled to right field to extend the I-Cubs lead to 3-0. After Abiatal Avelino drew a bases-loaded walk, Alfonso Rivas lined a two-run single through the right side. Following a pitching change, Martini capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run double down the left field line.
The Storm Chasers responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth on three consecutive extra-base hits. After first baseman Nick Pratto tripled with one out, he scored on an RBI double by left-fielder Ryan McBroom. Next, catcher MJ Melendez lofted a two-run homer down the left-field line.
It was Melendez' 29th home run of the season, tying him for the Minor League lead, and his first at the Triple-A level. Melendez went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in his Triple-A debut.
Omaha added another run in the fifth, when McBroom drove in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. with an RBI single after Witt Jr. and Pratto drew back-to-back walks to start the inning.
McBroom went 2-for-5 with two RBIs while Pratto reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and a walk. It was the second time this season Pratto tallied three extra-base hits in a single game at the Triple-A level.
The Chasers pulled within a run in the eighth, when right-fielder Rudy Martin smacked a three-run homer. It was his third home run with Omaha and his career-best eighth of the season.
Iowa put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth against right-hander Dylan Coleman. After loading the bases on two walks and a single, Avelino brought in the first run of the inning with an infield hit. Rivas followed with two-run single and Avelino later scored on a passed ball from third to cap the scoring.
Right-hander Ethan Roberts (Win, 2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings out of the I-Cubs bullpen to earn the win.
The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park on Wednesday, when left-hander Jake Kalish (1-3, 8.05) starts for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
