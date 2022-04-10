Chasers Fall on Saturday to Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - First baseman Nick Pratto smacked his third home run of the series and left-fielder Gabriel Cancel collected three hits, but the Omaha Storm Chasers could not overcome an early deficit and fell to the Indianapolis Indians, 7-1, on Saturday at Victory Field.

Indianapolis (3-2) struck for three runs in the first inning against left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Loss, 1-1). After issuing a one-out walk to Oneil Cruz, Martinez allowed back-to-back singles to left field to yield the game's first run. Bligh Madris followed with a double to extend the Indians' lead before Cal Mitchell capped the inning with a sacrifice fly. The Indians added two more runs in the second inning when Cruz hit a two-run double to centerfield to bring in Ji-Hwan Bae and Travis Swaggerty.

Omaha (2-3) scored its lone run in the third inning on Pratto's solo home run, a line-drive shot over the right-field fence against left-hander Nathan Kirby. With three home runs, Pratto is currently tied for the league lead with Worcester's Ryan Fitzgerald.

Outfielder Brewer Hicklen went 2-for-3 to extend his season-opening hitting streak to five games while Cancel went 3-for-4 with three singles.

Martinez allowed two more runs in the fourth inning-the Indians' final runs of the night-when Bae singled and scored on a double by Swaggerty and Swaggerty later scored on a single by Rodolfo Castro. Left-hander Sam Freeman entered in relief to throw 2.1 scoreless innings, followed by a scoreless 1.1 innings from right-hander Colten Brewer and a scoreless inning from right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno.

Brewer struck out each of the four batters he faced between the sixth and seventh innings and has now struck out each of the seven batters he's faced this season.

Right-hander Brad Case (Win, 1-0) threw 3.0 scoreless innings of relief for Indianapolis, following by a combined three scoreless innings from right-hander Matt Eckleman, right-hander Cody Bolton, and right-hander John O'Reilly.

The Storm Chasers conclude their series against the Indians on Sunday at Victory Field when right-hander Ronald Bolaños (0-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 7.71). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following the season-opening six-game series against Indianapolis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 12 for the 2022 home opener against Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

