Chasers' Comeback Falls Short in Wednesday Loss to Clippers

August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored two runs in the top of the ninth but stranded the potential tying runs on base, falling, 6-4 to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday at Huntington Park.

Trailing, 6-2, in the top of the ninth inning, centerfielder Kyle Isbel singled through the right side with the bases loaded to make it a two-run game. Columbus (35-43) right-hander Jordan Stephens (Save, 5) entered and recorded the final two outs, stranding designated hitter Ryan McBroom at second and Isbel at first.

Omaha (45-33) finished the game 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners on base.

The Chasers took the lead two pitches into the game, when left-fielder Rudy Martin homered to right-center field against right-hander Brad Peacock. It was Martin's second Triple-A home run of the season and his seventh overall, setting a new career high.

Right-hander Brady Singer (Loss, 0-2) faced the minimum through 3.0 innings before allowing three runs on two hits in the fourth. After yielding a leadoff home run to Alex Call, Singer hit Andrés Gimenez, who stole second base. Two batters later, Jones ended Singer's outing with an RBI single to left field. Right-hander Carlos Sanabria entered and allowed back-to-back RBI hits-a double to Oscar Gonzalez and a single to Trenton Brooks-giving Columbus a four-run inning and a 4-1 lead.

Singer pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter, throwing 57 total pitches (36 strikes).

Columbus added two more in the fifth, when Gimenez hit a two-run homer against right-hander Jackson Kowar, who pitched in relief for the first time this season. Kowar allowed two runs on four hits in 4.0 innings, striking out five and walking a career-high five batters.

Omaha cut the deficit to four in the top of the seventh when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. lined a solo home run to left. It was Witt Jr.'s second consecutive game with a home run and his fifth in Triple-A.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the Columbus Clippers (CLE) on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (1-3, 4.86) faces Columbus right-hander Heath Fillmyer (1-4, 7.65). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a two-week road trip with series against Toledo and Columbus, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand from August 10-22 featuring six games against the Iowa Cubs and six game against the Columbus Clippers.

