Chasers' Codaro to be Honored by ALS Chapter

OMAHA, Neb. - The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter will celebrate help and hope provided to families battling ALS on March 6 at the 32nd Annual A Night of Hope gala at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Omaha Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro will be honored with The George Brett Award for Commitment at the event. The Brett Award has been awarded annually since 1988 to a person, organization or company that has shown an exemplary long-standing commitment to raising awareness and funding to battle ALS. Cordaro has been involved with the Mid-America Chapter since first moving to Omaha.

"Martie is the absolute model of who we consider a Brett Awardee," said Colleen Wachter, Executive Director of The Mid-America Chapter. "He has been working with our Chapter for 13 years and has given countless hours of his time to our mission."

Cordaro has raised funds and awareness for ALS and helped move the annual walk in Omaha to Werner Park. In 2014, he visited Washington, D.C., to meet with legislative members about the need for continued funding for military veterans battling ALS. Cordaro is honored to be the Brett Award recipient.

"I'm humbled by it. I think it's fantastic. And it is more meaningful because it is the George Brett Award for Commitment," Cordaro said. "With George and his connection to our franchise and Kansas City - and being able to call George a friend - it's very special."

Tickets for the annual A Night of Hope gala are available at noh.alsa-midamerica.org, or a donation to celebrate Martie's award can be made by calling the Chapter office at (402) 991-8788.

The ALS Association is the largest private funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, provides assistance for people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of chapters and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at alsa-midamerica.org.

