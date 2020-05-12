Chasers Charities Announces Robinson Scholarship Winners

PAPILLION - Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, is proud to announce the 2020 recipients of the annual Robinson Athletic Scholarship, presented by The Weitz Company. Livia McFadden from Omaha Northwest High School and Nolan Christianson from Omaha Burke High School will each receive $1,000 scholarships, which will be paid directly to their future academic institutions.

McFadden and Christianson were to be honored at Werner Park prior to an Omaha Storm Chasers game. The start of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, however, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winners, therefore, were introduced publicly today on Severe and Benning In the Morning on 1620 The Zone.

"We congratulate both Livia and Nolan, two very deserving recipients of the Robinson Athletic Scholarship," Storm Chasers Vice President and General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "While disappointed we can't honor them during a game at Werner Park, we wish them the best as they continue on to their respective schools and look forward to them carrying on the legacy of Jackie Robinson."

McFadden and Christianson ranked near the top of their classes academically while engaging in multiple activities at their respective high schools. McFadden, a senior softball captain at Northwest, plans to attend South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., and study pre-nursing. Christianson also intends to pursue a career in nursing while playing baseball collegiately at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

"Both candidates are truly special individuals, both on and off the field. It is a true honor for us to provide opportunity to such outstanding people like Nolan and Livia," Weitz Vice President and General Manager Brian Mahlendorf said. "We encourage you to utilize the skills you have developed on the field - teamwork, determination and accountability - and to apply those skills to the rest of your education and careers."

The Chasers Charities-Robinson Athletic Scholarship honors two local African-American students in an effort to commemorate the legendary individual who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947. This is the 13th year in which the Robinson Scholarship has been given, and the fourth in which The Weitz Company has been a partner. The recipients were chosen based upon their work in the classroom, involvement within the community, athletic achievement and other qualities.

To be eligible, students must be a United States citizen or permanent resident; live in Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster or Pottawattamie County; have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale; and be an African-American high school senior who has been participating in athletics or school-sponsored activities and plans to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution.

