Chasers CEO/Managing Owner Gary Green Receives Humanitarian Award

February 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION, NE - Gary Green, Alliance Baseball LLC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers, was awarded the M. Anthony Fisher Humanitarian Award at the 39th Annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner on Tuesday night at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

Former New York Yankees and Mets World Series champion Darryl Strawberry presented the award, which recognizes leadership in business and philanthropy. The award was named to honor the memory of M. Anthony Fisher, a partner in Fisher Brothers and Co-Founder of AHRC NYC Foundation's A Special Night for Special Children.

"Over the past decade, Alliance Building Services has hired over 200 individuals supported by AHRC New York," said Green. "We should never forget that as part of the business community of New York City it is our responsibility to provide jobs for these individuals. We are thrilled to make a difference."

Green has been Managing Owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers since Alliance Baseball LLC purchased the organization in 2012, the ownership group's second club after the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. Alliance Baseball also purchased the baseball publication Baseball America in 2017, in addition to the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.

The Thurman Munson Awards are presented annually for success and inspiration on the fields of play, and community spirit off the field. The gala remembers the late great New York Yankees captain and catcher Thurman Munson, and has raised more than $16 million for the AHRC NYC Foundation which supports programs that enable children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead richer, more productive lives.

