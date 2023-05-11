Chase Koepka to Throw Drillers First Pitch Tonight

Tulsa, OK - LIV Golf player Chase Koepka, in town this week to compete in LIV Golf Tulsa, will take the mound to throw out the first pitch at Thursday night's Tulsa Drillers game against the Springfield Cardinals. Koepka will be joined at the stadium and cheered on by fellow teammates on Smash GC: team captain and brother Brooks Koepka, veteran pro Jason Kokrak, and former Oklahoma State star Matthew Wolff.

Less than two weeks ago in Adelaide, Australia, Chase Koepka made highlights around the world by hitting a hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide's par 3 12th hole at The Grange Golf Club, dubbed "The Watering Hole."

This week, Koepka and teammates tee off at Cedar Ridge Country Club for LIV Golf Tulsa, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Koepka's Smash GC currently sits in 7th place in LIV Golf's team standings and is in pursuit of their first team title of the season.

