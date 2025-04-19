Chase Fraser Records Hat Trick for Buffalo in Loss

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Chase Fraser records a hat trick for Buffalo but it's not enough as the Bandits fall to the Swarm 14-11.

