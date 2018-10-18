Chase De Leo Sent back to Gulls
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Chase De Leo to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
De Leo, 22 (10/25/95), has collected 1-3=4 points in three games with the Gulls this season. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles on June 30, 2018, the 5-9, 180-pound forward returns to San Diego co-leading the team in assists and ranked second in points.
A native of La Mirada, Calif., De Leo has appeared in two career NHL games with the Jets, recording a +1 rating. He has also earned 46-65=111 points in 214 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba. De Leo was selected by Winnipeg in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
