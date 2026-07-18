CFL Edmonton Elks

Chase Brice Leads a BEAUTIFUL TD Drive to Give the Lions New Life

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Chase Brice does it all on this drive, escaping pressure, making plays outside the pocket, and finding his target with a big left-handed throw.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2026


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