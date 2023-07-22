Chartrand Returning to Port Huron

The Prowlers have announced forward Dan Chartrand will return for the 2023-24 season. He had 25 points in 48 games as a rookie last season.

"I'm excited to come back to Port Huron for my second season with this awesome organization," Chartrand said. "I'm looking forward to seeing all my teammates and the amazing fans but most importantly, getting right into business and bringing a championship back to Prowler territory."

Out of Northland College, Chartrand began 2022-23 in the extra forward rotation but carved out a regular spot in the lineup as the season went along. He became an important forechecker and penalty killer, even potting a pair of short-handed goals.

"I think he grew as a player and a person as the season went on," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "It felt like he developed into one of our better two-way forwards and was our best penalty killer by the end of the year. He really established himself at the professional level and I'm excited to see the impact he can make in year two."

Chartrand and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

