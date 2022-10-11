Charlton Night at Polar Park September 21 Wraps up Successful "Town Takeovers" Program

October 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







On the club's final Wednesday home game of the season, the Town of Charlton was celebrated before the game and during the game as the Worcester Red Sox faced off against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets) on September 21.

Charlton Police Officers and Firefighters presented the colors before the game got underway, and the WooSox honored REAS (Residential Energy Assistance for Seniors), a Charlton-based non-profit that provides fuel assistance to seniors in the town of Charlton.

"We all enjoyed being at Polar Park on 'Charlton Night,'" said Board Member Elaine Materas. "We want to thank the WooSox for honoring us on the field, inviting us up to the radio booth, and helping us raise money to help combat high fuel costs for seniors in our town."

In addition to raising over $400 for REAS, the WooSox honored Joseph Mahoney, who is a decorated 61-year-old Army vet from Charlton. Like most veteran recognitions at Polar Park, Mahoney received applause from both teams and umpires on the field, which also included a standing ovation from the Polar Park faithful.

"It meant a lot to me and my family to be recognized at Polar Park," said Mahoney, who also brought his wife out with him on the field during his recognition. "It was also an honor to be a part of the Charlton Night festivities, and to see so many familiar faces in the crowd. I am already looking forward to a 'Charlton Night' in 2023!"

"Charlton Night" came together in large part due to the leadership of Town Administrator Andrew Golas, who led a meeting with WooSox Team President Dr. Charles Steinberg and Vice President Joe Bradlee back in August. Golas made the WooSox aware of Charlton's "Old Home Day," which is a festival that takes place every year on Labor Day, and the WooSox showed their support this year with donated tickets and a physical presence outside Town Hall.

"We want to thank the WooSox for extending their support for the Town of Charlton through their Town Takeover Program," said Golas. "We had a great turnout, and we applaud the WooSox for helping us support our seniors.

September 21 marked the 23rd night of the 2022 season that the WooSox welcomed a local city or town through their "Town Takeovers" program, which the club will bring back in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.