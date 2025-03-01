Charlottetown Islanders Announce One Game One Wish Night in Support of Make-A-Wish Foundation

March 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that our game on Saturday, March 16th at 2 PM against the Saint John Sea Dogs will be our One Game,One Wish, supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation. This special event will raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

"We can't thank the Islanders enough for their tremendous support of Make-A-Wish. For the wish children and their families, having hope for a better day while facing challenging circumstances helps them persevere through lengthy hospital stays, doctor's visits and painful treatments. The Islanders and their amazing fans are helping us grant life changing wishes to the 10 kids on the island still waiting on the transformative power of their wish." - Samantha Gallant, Make-A-Wish Chapter Director

As part of this initiative, the Islanders will be wearing special edition Batman-inspired jerseys, which are now up for auction.

Every dollar raised from our jersey auction will go straight to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, bringing joy and unforgettable experiences to children in need. This incredible initiative is made possible thanks to the generosity of Next Level Group (NLG) PEI and Arsenault Bros. Construction, who each stepped up with a generous donation to help cover the cost of the jerseys. Their support ensures that every bid goes directly toward making dreams come true!

"Next Level Group is thrilled to be part of the One Game One Wish game, supporting such a special cause. We're proud to help cover the cost of the Islanders' special edition Batman jerseys, to help make sure that 100% of auction proceeds go directly to Make-A-Wish. Giving back to the community and making a difference in the lives of these children and their families is something we deeply believe in, and we are honoured to play a roll in granting a wish." - Andrew Lavoie, President & CEO of NLG.

"In true "Islander" spirit, I am honoured to be in the position to help a child's wish come true and to be a part of this very special night!" - Lucas Arsenault, President & CEO of Arsenault Bros. Construction

Additionally, we have set up a donation page to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Charlottetown Islanders will also be donating toward our fundraising goal of $10,000, and we are calling on our fans and community to help us reach this milestone. Every donation makes a difference-visit the donation link and help us make a child's wish come true!

"As someone who has had the privilege of working with Make-A-Wish in the past, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact a granted wish can have on a child and their family. I couldn't be more excited to bring One Game One Wish to the Charlottetown Islanders. Our team, our fans, and our community have always stepped up for important causes, and I know this night will be no different. Together, we have the power to create something truly special and help make a child's wish come true." - Jason MacLean, President of the Charlottetown Islanders.

Adding to the excitement of the night, we will be welcoming four incredible Make-A-Wish ambassadors-Emerson Cornish, Weston MacIntyre, Ty Doucette, and Hayden Kwiatkowski-who will each bring their own superhero ideas to life. We encourage all fans to join in the fun and dress upon their best superhero costume for the game!

Don't miss out on this inspiring night of hockey, community, and family. Join us on March 16th at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown as we come together to make a difference-one game, one wish at a time.

Follow along on our social media for upcoming content before the game!

Buy Tickets online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office. There are only 4 home games remaining so make sure you come out and support the team as they hunt for the best-possible playoff position! Remember to redeem season tickets and 15-game packs before the end of season.

