Charlotte's Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Nicolas Roy has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 7, 2018.

Roy scored four goals and added two assists for six points in two games last week, netting the winning goal in each of the Checkers' season-opening victories.

As Charlotte began the 2018-19 regular season with a two-game visit to Rochester, Roy snapped a 2-2 late in the second period before chipping in another goal and an assist in the third to help the Checkers to a 6-2 victory on Friday night. In Saturday's rematch, Roy again broke a 2-2 deadlock - this time with a shorthanded goal - and then tacked on a power-play marker as Charlotte defeated the Americans, 4-2.

A fourth-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy tallied 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 70 games as a rookie with Charlotte last season, and added three assists in eight playoff games for the Checkers. The 21-year-old native of Amos, Que., also made his NHL debut last season, appearing in one game with the Hurricanes.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Roy will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Checkers home game.

