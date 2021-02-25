Charlotte Set to Host 2021 ACC Baseball Championship

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced that the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 25-30.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship following a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league's membership. Charlotte's bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte. The Queen City will now welcome the ACC one year later than originally planned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of all 2020 ACC and NCAA spring championships.

"We are proud of the continued partnership with the city of Charlotte and appreciate the Knights welcoming the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship to Truist Field," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. "After losing the spring sports season to the pandemic, which also meant not playing our 2020 championship in Charlotte, it's gratifying to be making this announcement. Our student-athletes and coaches are looking forward to playing for an ACC title at one of the nation's top minor league ballparks and we will continue to work together to hold a first-class championship with the health and safety of all participants as our top priority."

The ACC and the Charlotte Knights will work to develop attendance and ticketing policies for this year's event that adhere to all local and state guidelines and remain hopeful that conditions will allow fans to safely attend games. The Championship will adhere to the ACC Medical Advisory Group Report, as well as all local and state guidelines for COVID-19. The league's top priority is the health and safety of all attendees.

"We are very pleased to once again have this great opportunity to host the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "We would like to thank the ACC for its continued support and commitment in bringing the Championship to Charlotte. We also look forward to continuing to work with our great partners at the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority to safely put on this significant event for Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte."

"We look forward to the vibrant energy that the ACC Baseball Championship will add to Uptown. It's an exciting time for the Queen City as we prepare to offer a safe and memorable experience to the visiting players, guests and fans. We value our partnership with the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation, and appreciate the Charlotte Knights' determination to bring this marquee event to Charlotte," added Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region twice previously at Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2000 and 2001. Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship, while Wake Forest captured the 2001 title.

"We are very excited to host the ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte this May," said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of Charlotte Sports Foundation. "The Charlotte Knights, CSF, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte have been working diligently together to ensure a wonderful experience for the players and teams. We look forward to welcoming the ACC back to the Queen City."

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The park has played host to more than 20 collegiate baseball games since 2015, including a number involving ACC teams.

The 2016 game between North Carolina and South Carolina attracted a sellout crowd of 10,205, which stands as the highest-attended collegiate game at the venue.

