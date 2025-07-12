Charlotte Independence vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Union Omaha snaps four-match losing streak, defeats Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, 2-1, as goals from Ryan Becher, Sergio Ors Navarro on either side of halftime lead Owls to back-to-back victories in Charlotte.
