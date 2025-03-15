Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Charlotte Independence win season opener for first time since 2020, defeat Richmond Kickers, 1-0, through Anton Sorenson's first goal for the club, Matt Levy's five saves.
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025
- Jacks Topple Richmond in 2025 Home Opener, 1-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Inaugural Trip to Naples Ends in a Loss for the Mingos - Forward Madison FC
- Reid Valentine Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season - Texoma FC
- Polish Forward Maciej Bortniczuk Joins Texoma FC - Texoma FC
- Forward Madison FC Releases First Kit of 2025 - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Jacks Topple Richmond in 2025 Home Opener, 1-0
- Jacks Sign Three Youngsters to Academy Contracts
- Jacks Agree to Deal for Cameroonian International Souaibou Marou
- Charlotte Independence Signs Forward Miles Rice to 25-Day Contract
- Charlotte Independence Sign Veteran Striker Christian Chaney