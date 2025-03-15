Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Charlotte Independence win season opener for first time since 2020, defeat Richmond Kickers, 1-0, through Anton Sorenson's first goal for the club, Matt Levy's five saves.

