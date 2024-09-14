Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
João Gomiero's first goal of the season earned the Richmond Kickers their first win in five league matches with a 1-0 victory over the second-placed Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
