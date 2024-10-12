Charlotte Independence vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC completes 2-1 comeback victory against the Charlotte Independence through David García's stoppage-time winner at American Legion Memorial Stadium to extend unbeaten streak to five matches across all competitions.
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024
- Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm
- Novant Health and Omar Carter Foundation Conduct CPR Training with Charlotte Independence Pros Raising Awareness for Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month
- Independence Fall to Forward Madison
- Jacks Settle for Draw on the Road Against Tormenta FC
- Charlotte Independence Fall to Richmond Kickers