Charlotte Independence vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC completes 2-1 comeback victory against the Charlotte Independence through David García's stoppage-time winner at American Legion Memorial Stadium to extend unbeaten streak to five matches across all competitions.

