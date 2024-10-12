Sports stats



Charlotte Independence

Charlotte Independence vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC completes 2-1 comeback victory against the Charlotte Independence through David García's stoppage-time winner at American Legion Memorial Stadium to extend unbeaten streak to five matches across all competitions.
