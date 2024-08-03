Charlotte Independence vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







After recording highest-scoring first half in club history, Lexington SC squanders three-goal lead on road, as Charlotte Independence score twice in final 10 minutes to salvage 3-3 draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium and move unbeaten streak to six.

