Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence keep East Group title hopes alive with 2-1 victory against Greenville Triumph SC through goals from Luis Álvarez, Dustin Corea at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
