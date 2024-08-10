Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Charlotte Independence keep East Group title hopes alive with 2-1 victory against Greenville Triumph SC through goals from Luis Álvarez, Dustin Corea at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from August 10, 2024
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls on Penalty Kicks Against Richmond Kickers - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Triumph Edged by Charlotte 2-1, Remain in Cup Group Lead with One Match to Play - Greenville Triumph SC
- Late Heartbreak: Fuego FC Fall to Union Omaha in Final Moments of Jägermeister Cup Clash - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Jacks Rally for Late Tie against Lexington SC
- Four Goals Lead Jacks to Victory Over Spokane Velocity
- Independence Sign Veteran Forward Dustin Corea
- Charlotte Independence Earns Point Against South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Jacks Shut out Chattanooga Red Wolves, 0-2, on the Road